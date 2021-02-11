WI Building Commission approves $69M for projects, UW campuses on list

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced the State of Wisconsin Building Commission approved a total of approximately $69 million in key projects across the state.
The list of approved projects includes the construction of lab and classroom renovation projects for UW-Oshkosh.
“Ensuring our state’s public infrastructure is strong and ready to carry our communities and campuses into the future is critically important. From new projects at our state parks, to the development of the new state office building in Milwaukee, to sustainable, renewable energy sources at UW-Platteville, we are investing in Wisconsin’s future,” says Gov. Evers.
Additional highlights of the approvals include:
- Grant release for 16 Department of Natural Resources Friends Group projects.
- Construction of the Klotsche Center Annex Addition at UW-Milwaukee.
- Construction of the Campus Fire Alarm System Renovation at UW-Parkside.
- Construction of lab and classroom renovation projects for UW-Oshkosh and UW-Eau Claire for the Classroom Renovations/Instructional Technology Improvements program.
- Construction of infrastructure renovation/replacement projects for UW-Madison for the Minor Facilities Renewal program.
- Construction of 15 maintenance and repair projects located at various locations in 10 counties across the state for the Departments of Corrections, Military Affairs, Health Services, and the UW-System.
- Two energy conservation projects including a renewable energy project to install a solar photovoltaic array at UW-Platteville.
- Land purchase and site development for the new Milwaukee State Office Building.