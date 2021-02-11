WI Building Commission approves $69M for projects, UW campuses on list

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced the State of Wisconsin Building Commission approved a total of approximately $69 million in key projects across the state.

The list of approved projects includes the construction of lab and classroom renovation projects for UW-Oshkosh.

“Ensuring our state’s public infrastructure is strong and ready to carry our communities and campuses into the future is critically important. From new projects at our state parks, to the development of the new state office building in Milwaukee, to sustainable, renewable energy sources at UW-Platteville, we are investing in Wisconsin’s future,” says Gov. Evers.

Additional highlights of the approvals include: