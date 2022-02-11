STURTEVANT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin company is recalling several models of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Can-Am Outlander ATVs due to malfunctions that are posing crash hazards.

BRP U.S. Inc., which is headquartered in Sturtevant, put out a national recall on nine different models of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and four models of Can-Am Outlander ATVs after engine control malfunctions were discovered in both vehicles.

Recalled: Ski-Doo snowmobiles

Recalled 2022 Ski-Doo Expedition 900 ACE snowmobile

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) explained that the snowmobiles were recalled due to several reports that the speedometer on the vehicles were only displaying half of the vehicle’s true speed. Officials noted that this malfunction could cause the rider to lose control.

The CPSC confirmed the recall involves the following snowmobiles:

Model Year Model Name MY 2022 Ski-Doo Expedition 600 ACE MY 2022 Ski-Doo Expedition 900 ACE MY 2022 Ski-Doo Grand Touring 600 ACE MY 2022 Ski-Doo Grand Touring 900 ACE MY 2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 600 ACE MY 2022 Ski-Doo Renegade 900 ACE MY 2022 Ski-Doo Skandic 600 ACE MY 2022 Ski-Doo Skandic 900 ACE MY 2022 Ski-Doo Tundra 600 ACE

The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors nationwide from June 2021 through December 2021 for between $9,300 and $9,900. The recalled snowmobiles have ‘Ski-Doo’ and the model name printed on the side panels of the vehicle.

Consumers that have purchased any of these recalled snowmobiles are advised to immediately stop using the snowmobile and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair. Consumers can also contact BRP at 888-272-9222 or online.

Recalled: 2022 Can-Am Outlander

Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander 450

Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander 570 MAX

Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander 570

Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander 450 Max

Similar to the Ski-Doo snowmobiles, the 2022 Can-Am Outlander ATVs were recalled after BRP Inc. received multiple reports that the ATVs’ speedometers only displayed half of the vehicle’s true speed. These reports resulted in officials becoming concerned with the riders losing control.

This recall involves the following models:

Model Year Model Name MY 2022 Can-Am OUTLANDER 450 MY 2022 Can-Am OUTLANDER 570 MY 2022 Can-Am OUTLANDER MAX 450 MY 2022 Can-Am OUTLANDER MAX 570

The vehicles were sold in various colors nationwide from July 2021 through November 2021 for between $6,700 and $7,700. The model name is printed on the side panels of the vehicles.

Recalled 2022 Can-Am Outlander vehicle identification number location

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair.

Consumers are encouraged to contact BRP at 888-272-9222 or online.

BRP Inc. is reportedly contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to update the engine control modules in both the recalled Ski-Doo snowmobiles and the Can-Am ATVs.