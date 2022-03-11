GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A dentist from Grafton was convicted of healthcare fraud after he intentionally broke patients’ teeth as a ruse to get money from insurance companies.

According to United States Attorney Richard Frohling, on Thursday, 61-year-old Scott Charmoli, was convicted on five counts of healthcare fraud and two counts of making false statements related to healthcare matters.

Officials said that in 2015, Charmoli, who is a licensed dentist, began ‘aggressively’ convincing patients that they needed to get crown procedures.

After falsely convincing the patient to get the crown procedure he reportedly broke his patients’ teeth using a drill and took x-rays of the damage that he would later send to insurance companies as proof that the patient needed to have a crown procedure.

Assuming that the images Charmoli was sending were of pre-operative teeth conditions, the insurance companies paid the claims.

In addition, many of Charmoli’s patients were said to have also paid ‘significant’ co-pays for the procedures.

Data from an insurance company that was presented during the trial showed that Charmoli conducted more crown procedures than a majority of dentists across the state.

In total, Charmoli was said to have billed over $4.2 million for crown procedures.

Charmoli is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17. He faces a maximum term of 10 years of imprisonment for each healthcare fraud conviction and a maximum term of five years of imprisonment for each false statement conviction.