GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) visited northeast Wisconsin on Monday to celebrate Family Strengthening Month.

DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson spoke at Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin to talk about the importance of building strong families and communities across the area.

Amundson focused on the topic of preventing child abuse and neglect, stating many of the reasons for child neglect is due to job loss, substance abuse, or the overall finances of the family.

“Imagine if these families lived in communities with ample support where they knew where they could get help. Child abuse is not inevitable during these situations, rather, preventable, especially when we come together and build strong supportive communities that truly empower families,” said Amundson.

Joining Secretary Amundson was Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, who also spoke on the matter.

“It makes a lot of sense to put the focus on strengthening families, focusing on educating new parents on what best to do with their children and their families. I think we all understand as parents that it can be a really difficult job at times. There are resources here in northeast Wisconsin that will support you,” explained Genrich.

Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin has been able to help out over 800 families since 2021. For more information on this organization, click here.