WI DMV license renewal extension for drivers age 60 and over ends May 21

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Friday that the extension for drivers over age 60, whose regular driver license expired after March 12, 2020, will fully expire on May 21, 2021.

The DMV extended the renewal period to help keep these higher-risk customers safe during the health emergency.

“With more and more Wisconsin residents getting vaccinated, we believe we can provide a safe environment for these customers to visit a service center and complete this important activity,” says Kristina Boardman, Wisconsin DMV Administrator, “Drivers over age 64 will need to visit a DMV to renew their license or it will expire. Social distancing protocols and limited transaction types remain in effect for the time being.”

DMV staff says most drivers age 60 to 64 are eligible to renew their license online at wisconsindmv.gov/renew. This leaves approximately 27,000 drivers age 65 and older needing to plan for an in-person visit at a Wisconsin DMV Customer Service Center before May 21, 2021.

Department officials say you can reduce your time in the DMV service center by beginning the process online by doing the following:

Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically

Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide

If you no longer want to use your driving privilege but want identification, the DMV says you can easily exchange your license for an ID online and a new card will be mailed to you. Details and other resources are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.

Still worried about going into the DMV? As of right now, DMV staff says most people do not need to visit a physical building. All vehicle-related services are online now (e.g. renew registration, get title and plates).