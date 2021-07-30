WI DNR declares statewide air quality advisory, lasting through the weekend

(WFRV) – Wisconsin is under an air quality advisory and officials at the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say smoke is expected to hit the state overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

According to a release, the traveling smoke is from wildfire activity in Canada and is expected to mostly impact the northern half of the state.

A secondary plume of smoke will travel behind a cold front, which is expected to move North-to-South across the state Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning, officials add.

Why does this matter?

DNR says elevated fine particle matter (PM2.5) concentrations will likely impact the ‘Unhealthy for sensitive groups’ category in the air quality index value (AQI).

Who needs to be careful?

AQI says sensitive groups include children, elderly people, locals who have respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone who will be doing strenuous outdoor activities for a long period of time. This is a state-wide advisory, so all counties in Wisconsin are asked to be cautious.

How long does it last?

The advisory is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, and will last until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 1.

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site.