WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging drivers to be safe while they are out on an ATV or UTV after 12 related deaths this year.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of ATV rider deaths were crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020.

The DNR reports most victims in crashes this year were not wearing seat belts or helmets.

“Helmets and seatbelts dramatically reduce the chance of serious injury, especially in single vehicle crashes,” stated a DNR release.

Crashes in 2022

Troopers have released information about some of the crashes that happened in the state this year.

In Oconto County, they said a UTV driver was traveling toward a county highway with two passengers on May 29. The driver then stopped at an intersection, turned, and accelerated the UTV, causing a 56-year-old man from Illinois to be thrown from the bed of the UTV onto the highway and die. Troopers explained the driver was not safety certified, had a blood alcohol concentration of .133, and no seatbelts or helmets were used.

On August 21 in Waukesha/Muskego, troopers said a driver and 17-year-old passenger from Wisconsin were using a UTV to cut through a hay field when a tire dropped into a rut, which cause the steering wheel to pull to one side. The release said the driver tried to move the wheel but overcorrected, tipping the UTV. Both people were thrown and troopers explained the teen girl died after being pinned under the UTV. In this case, the driver was safety certified and no alcohol was involved, but no one was wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

Overall, four of the crashes involved alcohol with five still pending. In most of the cases, the driver or passengers were not wearing a helmet or seatbelts or were not safety certified.

Troopers recommend these tips to stay safe:

Use extra caution when operating on the pavement.

Always drive at a responsible speed and within your abilities.

Never drink alcohol or do drugs before or during your ride.

In addition to a seat belt and helmet, wear protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants, and long sleeves.

Review all ATV/UTV laws, which you can find here.

“Wisconsin law requires ATV and UTV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who are at least 12 years old for an ATV (and at least 16 years old for UTV) must complete an ATV safety certification course to operate in Wisconsin (exception: on private property owned by operator’s immediate family). These safety courses can be taken online or in person. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.”

For additional information, click here.