WI DOJ releases 2020 crime data, Brown Co. has second-most drug arrests

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) released new data on crimes and sex offenses for 2020.

The data was published online and has interactive data dashboards that have information collected through the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program.

The dashborads include information such as:

Offenses by agency

Arrests by agency

Statewide arrestee demographics

Offense and arrest trends by agency over time

The dashboards also include information from 2016-2020.

“As this data illustrates, the pandemic has had an impact not only on public health but also on public safety. It’s imperative that the upcoming state budget include sufficient funding for the justice system, increase access to mental health care services, and expand treatment options for substance-use disorder,” says Attorney General Kaul.

Some stats regarding Brown, Outagamie, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Oconto include:

Crimes Brown Co. Outagamie Co. Calumet Co. Fond du Lac Co. Manitowoc Co. Oconto Co. Violent Crimes 367 161 30 128 116 22 Property Crimes 1,125 961 88 684 579 57 Drug Crimes 1,208 502 64 495 449 90 Grand Total 8,087 5,798 816 4,072 3,972 984 The Grand total includes more than the three crimes listed in this table, visit the DOJ website for more info

The data is provided by law enforcement, as well as additional information regarding data notes and methodology is included with the dashboards.

The dashboards were developed by the DOJ Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA), which works to inform criminal justice policy and practice by conducting objective research, analysis, and evaluation of information, according to officials.

The data shows law enforcement agencies made 204 arrests last year for what the FBI defines as murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, defined as the willful killing of one human being by another.

That’s up from 178 arrests in 2019 and 168 arrests in 2018. The 2020 arrest total was still less than in 2016, when police made 241 arrests. The number of arrests for rape dropped nearly 17% last year.

For more information visit the DOJ’s website.