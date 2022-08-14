JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Jackson County was arrested after telling a trooper that he was drinking while driving.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, recently, a trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver who was swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County.

Once the officer located the vehicle in question, the trooper noticed that the vehicle was ‘speeding in excess’ and almost striking construction barrels.

The trooper proceeded to initiate a traffic stop and while approaching the vehicle the officer reported seeing a can of beer in the center console.

While talking with the driver, the trooper said the driver admitted to “having a few drinks” while driving.

The driver was unable to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests with a preliminary breath test of 0.252, according to authorities.

The driver was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated and taken into custody.