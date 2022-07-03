(WFRV) – One local group is spreading awareness to boaters this holiday weekend on how to best prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species in Wisconsin waters.

Boat inspectors with the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance have situated themselves at launches around the Winnebago System and in Green Bay to give experienced and inexperienced boaters tips and tricks on how to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Boating tips to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species include:

Inspect boats, trailers, and equipment for attached aquatic plants or animals.

Remove all attached plants or animals

Drain all water from boats, motors, livewells, and other equipment

Never move live fish away from a waterbody (out of water = dead)

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash

Buy minnows from a Wisconsin bait dealer

Only use leftover minnows when either fishing with them on the same body of water or on other waters if no lake/river water or other fish have been added to the container.

Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance officials note that these tips are useful as many boaters may not be aware that they are bringing certain water species to other spots.

Examples of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin include zebra mussels and European frogbit.

“Every boater and angler has a role to play in protecting our lakes and rivers. We’re thankful for people currently doing their part,” said Erin McFarlane, CBCW Statewide Coordinator with UW Extension

Lakes.