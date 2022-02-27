FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to release a man dubbed the “Halloween Killer.”

As part of an ongoing legal battle between Gerald Turner and the state, a Fond du Lac County judge last week ordered the 72-year-old Turner to remain in the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston.

The state believes he’s a sexually violent person and should remain locked up. Turner was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for the death of 9-year-old Lisa Ann French, who was killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night in Fond du Lac in 1973.

Authorities say she died of shock after Turner raped her. Her body was found in a garbage bag along a road outside the city.