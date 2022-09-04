WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is in custody after a domestic disturbance incident on Saturday night.

According to the Wausau Police Department, just before 12 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance.

The initial report alleged that a man directed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. Officials have confirmed that no one was hit by a bullet.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate the suspect and learned that he had taken a three-year-old child with him.

A short time later, the suspect’s vehicle was seen and a traffic stop was initiated. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody and the child was found unharmed.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Marathon County Jail on the following preliminary charges: