WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been charged for allegedly using and threatening force against people of different races who were living in the same city.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, 54-year-old William McDonald of West Allis has been charged with ‘using force and threatening to use force to injure, intimidate and interfere with the housing rights of multiple individuals because of their race, color or national origin.’

McDonald allegedly used these antics as a way to intimidate other West Allis residents to move out of the city.

The FBI Milwaukee Field Division and the West Allis Police Department had reportedly been investigating McDonald for some time after receiving ‘a series’ of reports regarding racially motivated incidents that involved property damage and threats of bodily harm unless individuals.

Officials noted that McDonald’s alleged actions in one or more of these incidents were in violation of federal law.