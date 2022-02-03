WI man charged with child sexual assault in connection to clergy, faith leader initiative

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been charged in connection with a child sexual assault incident that allegedly occurred in Waushara County in 2009.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), 33-year-old Remington J. Nystrom of Wood County was charged with one count of First-Degree Child Sexual Assault Contact with a Child Under Age 13.

The DOJ reported that the charge stems from a report that was made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative.

In this report it was stated that in 2009, Nystrom, who was at the time a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara, allegedly touched a 10-year-old victim’s genitals, waking them from their sleep.

The victim is said to have not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities before reporting it to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

After further investigation into the report by Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Nystrom was arrested and charged.

“This case is possible because of the report made by a brave survivor and the diligent work of investigators, victim service professionals, and prosecutors,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “We continue to ask anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.