FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was involved in a deadly accident with an ambulance was found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle on Friday after he entered a no-contest plea.

David Worley was the driver of a vehicle that ran a red light and struck an ambulance transporting a patient at the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Street in the City of Fond du Lac on September 15, 2020.

According to officials, Worley and his passenger suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash. Worley would eventually recover but his passenger would not, thus, dying from the accident.

A hospital blood draw after the crash showed Worley had a blood alcohol level of .213 g/100mL. The legal limit to drive is .080.

“The death of the victim in this crash robbed a mother of her son and is a tragic consequence of the defendant’s selfish decision to drive drunk and we will continue to aggressively prosecute drunk drivers,” said District Attorney Eric Toney. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice and don’t get behind the wheel. You might save a life.”

Worley had a five-day jury trial set to start on April 25 and is expected to be sentenced on July 7, 2022. He faces up to $100,000 in fines and up to 15 years behind bars and 10 years of extended supervision.

Local 5 will update this story as it continues to progress.