MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A former veteran from Madison was sentenced to prison after he used two social media accounts posing as college women to get sexually explicit images from teenage boys.

According to officials, 31-year-old Cash Otradovec was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and make pictures and videos of the conduct. He pleaded guilty back on Dec. 9, 2021.

Back in May 2020, the FBI in Miami was contacted by a father who reported that an unknown person tried to get nude pictures from his 15-year-old son through multiple social media platforms.

An investigation showed that an Instagram account with the name ‘Callie’ and a Kik account with the name ‘Becky’ was communicating with the minor. The investigation tied the two accounts to Otradovec.

In October 2020, Otradovec admitted to creating the two accounts and posed as ‘Becky and Callie’. The two profiles posed as college women who were friends with each other.

Otradovec used these two accounts to talk with six different boys between the ages of 15 and 17. He reportedly tricked them into sending sexually explicit images. When the boys refused to send additional images or create the videos Otradovec wanted, he would threaten them.

He would reportedly ‘relentlessly pursue them’ and threaten to send all of the images he already had to all of the boys’ followers. The victims even begged Otradovec to stop.

Officials say that one boy pleaded with Otradovec saying ‘I’m literally going to kill myself.’

The sentencing judge called the crime a ‘very cruel exploitation of the minors.’ He also recognized that Otradovec was a veteran and was close to his family, but he lived a double life.

Otradovec will have 15 years of supervised release after he serves his prison sentence.