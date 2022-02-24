DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 40-year-old man received a three-year prison sentence after he was caught sharing child porn through the app, Kik.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 40-year-old Bryan Hartley of Horicon was sentenced on Thursday to three years of prison followed by three years of extended supervision for each of three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

This sentencing followed an investigation that began back in February 2020 when the Department of Homeland Security received information regarding child pornography that had been shared on Kik.

It was later revealed that one of the IP addresses that had been sharing child pornography came back to that of Bryan Hartley.

While conducting a search warrant at Hartley’s residence, officers reportedly also found a flash drive with images and videos consistent with child pornography.

“Viewing child pornography is a crime done in secret, but the damage to victims is public and ongoing. This never-ending victimization is what merits a mandatory prison term, shared Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra at Hartley’s sentencing.