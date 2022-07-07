FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A drunken driver who was involved in a deadly crash with an ambulance has been sentenced to 8 years in prison with 7 years of extended supervision.

According to a release, David Worley was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle on April 22.

Reports show that on September 15, 2020, around 4:30 a.m., Worley went through a red light at the intersection of North Main Street and East Johnson Street in Fond du Lac and hit an ambulance that was transporting a patient.

Authorities say that as a result of the crash, a 21-year-old passenger of Worley’s was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in the passenger’s death.

A hospital blood draw after the crash showed Worley had a blood alcohol level of .213 g/100mL. The legal limit to drive is .080.

“Families and friends of the victim have had their lives forever altered and this sentence will not undo the pain they have suffered and will continue to experience,” said District Attorney Eric J. Toney. “I pray this tragedy acts as a warning to others and causes them to make the right decision to save a life by not drinking and driving.”

