LOMIRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Lomira man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after he was found in possession of numerous images and videos of child pornography.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 57-year-old Peter Braun of Lomira received a three-year prison sentence after ‘various’ pornographic images and videos of girls as young as five years old were found in his possession.

An investigation into Braun began back on January 12, 2021, after officials discovered that he had uploaded several photos containing child pornography on various digital platforms.

During the investigation, authorities reportedly received information from the Lomira Police Department that Braun had been observed chatting with very young girls online.

A search warrant was then executed and resulted in agents finding several pornographic images and videos of girls. Officials said Braun claimed that he first sent the pictures as a joke stating that he didn’t know that the children were underage.

On Thursday, over a year after the investigation began, a Dodge County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Braun to three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision for Possession of Child Pornography.