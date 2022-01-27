WI mother-daughter duo, IL man linked to fatal overdoses

(WFRV) – An Illinois man and a mother and daughter duo from Wisconsin were all sentenced to prison for their involvement in distributing drugs throughout the state that have since been linked to multiple fatal drug overdoses.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Ashely Stone and Lisa Stone, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin helped 31-year-old Neko D. Forbes of Chicago, Illinois, distribute heroin and fentanyl throughout Wood County and central Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint released stated that between March of 2019 and January of 2020, Forbes imported and delivered ‘hundreds of grams of narcotic drugs’ from his Illinois home to co-conspirators Ashely and Lisa Stone, to be distributed in Wisconsin.

As a result of these drugs entering the state, in November and December of 2019, DOJ officials reported that three different people died from fentanyl overdoses from the use of these narcotic substances. A few months later, in April of 2020, authorities confirmed that a fourth individual, a resident of Cranmoor, Wisconsin, died from a fentanyl overdose from the use of the drugs sold by Forbes.

Shortly after, an investigation was launched and linked Ashely Stone, Lisa Stone, and Neko Forbes to these deaths, resulting in all parties being taken into custody.

Ashely Stone reportedly pleaded guilty and was sentenced on December 10, 2021 to a total of 14 years of initial confinement and nine years of extended supervision in connection to these offenses. Ashely’s mother, Lisa Stone reportedly also pleaded guilty and was sentenced on December 2, 2021, to a total of nine years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision.

DOJ officials confirmed that Forbes entered guilty pleas to one count of First Degree Reckless Homicide in connection to the Cranmoor death, Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin Greater than 50 Grams in connection to his activities with Ashely and Lisa Stone, and two separate unrelated counts of Delivery of Heroin.

Additionally, during his sentencing, the State reportedly highlighted statements made by Forbes that he had deliberately cut his heroin with fentanyl for the very purpose of increasing his profits and making ‘easy money.’

This confession reportedly resulted in court officials finding Forbes ‘uniquely culpable’ for these offenses because the drugs he sold – heroin mixed with fentanyl, or pure fentanyl and cutting agent masquerading as heroin – are extremely dangerous.

On January 13, 2022, Forbes was officially sentenced to serve a 30-year prison term, comprised of 18 years of initial confinement and 12 years of extended supervision.