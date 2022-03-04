(WFRV) – A Wisconsin Army National Guard member is giving up more than just his time to save lives, now he’s also given up his kidney.

Years ago, Major Bill Barthen, first joined the Mankind Project, an organization that supports men to make a difference in the lives of others. Ironically, it was in this group that Barthen met the man that made a difference in his life forever.

John Nemick was a spiritual leader with the organization who was going into kidney failure while having waited on the kidney transplant for years.

Inspired by Nemick and his journey, Barthen decided to donate his kidney to Nemick in October of 2020.

Unfortunately, while Barthen was still in the initial stages of the kidney donation process, Nemick passed away.

“With John passing in July, that sent me into a process of trying to find out should I still do this?” Barthen said.

With his dear friend in mind, Bathen decided to continue on in the kidney donation process and become a donor for someone else.

“John would want me to keep doing this and let somebody else live or not be on dialysis, whatever their luck might be with receiving a kidney, so I just said yeah, I’ll do it,” shared Barthen.

After several interviews, lab tests, and medical exams, Barthen was finally cleared to be a donor and soon after received the call that they had found a match for his kidney.

On December 28, Barthen’s kidney was successfully removed and sent to California to be transplanted into the matched recipient.

“[There were] immediate tears when my doctor came in the next day and said your kidney made it to California,” Barthen said. “It’s been received well by the transplant, and you’ve just rescued someone from dialysis for the rest of their life.”

While the joys of saving someone’s life brought great happiness to Barthen, he knew he still had a long road ahead of him.

Barthen’s recovery in the hospital reportedly lasted longer than normal due to a complication, however, that didn’t stop him from participating in military activities. Barthen noted that the support and encouragement of his family, friends, unit, and supervisors was pivotal in his recovery process.

“I wasn’t able to drive for a while, so my supervisor, Lt. Col. Bart Droessler, actually came to my house to pick me up for drill weekend,” Barthen said. “We set that support system up before we even had that first drill so I was able to do my M-Day responsibilities without having to pass that off to somebody else while I was recovering.”

Now, Barthen hopes to inspire others, including service members, to become kidney donors. Within the military, there are policies and regulations that encourage and support service members who would like to be organ donors.

“There’s only 100,000 people that need a kidney right now. To me, what that means is if every group of 10,000 in the United States could find one person willing to donate, we could eliminate that waitlist,” Barthen said. “To think of that, our organization is just under 10,000. I don’t necessarily want to be the one. Maybe I’m the catalyst.”