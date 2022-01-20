WI officers arrest theft suspect, recover over $18k in tools stolen from Home Depot

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over $18,000 in stolen tools from Home Depot were recovered from a storage locker after police officers arrested a suspect wanted for 14 counts of felony retail theft.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Jan. 16 officers arrested a suspect who was wanted for 14 counts of felony retail theft. The victim of the thefts was a Home Depot store.

Home Depot estimated that the suspect was responsible for stealing at least $70,000 in merchandise.

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Police Department

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Police Department

After authorities took the suspect into custody, officers served a search warrant on a rented storage locker. The locker was connected to the suspect and over $18,000 in tools stolen from the Home Depot were recovered.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.