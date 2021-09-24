WI pet store posts sign about ‘political’ pet toys after local school board votes to censure member

HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A pet store just over 25 miles west of Milwaukee posted a sign referencing those that are ‘easily triggered’ don’t need to worry as the store sells both political party pet toys.

According to a Facebook post from LC Pets LLC, they posted the sign ‘because they care about everyone.’ The sign appears to be a reference to an incident involving a school board member posting about racism.

Ann Charlesworth, who is the Vice President of the Hartland Lakeside School District Board of Education, posted on Facebook about an ‘obscene sight’ of a vehicle with flags attached to it. She referenced how racism has no place in the community. The vehicle was reportedly parked in the lot of the Village President’s place of business.

Following her post, LC Pets posted on Sept. 12 about their displeasure with Charlesworth’s post and asked for her to publicly apologize for her comments.

During the Sept. 20 Hartland Lakeside School Board meeting, the board discussed censuring Charlesworth and passed a motion 4-1 to censure her.

One person attending the meeting talked about his concerns regarding Charlesworth’s post.

“She did not take the post down and that is what I have an issue with. There was not a public apology made nor was the post taken down and I think we should hold our elected officials to a higher level of responsibility,” said the attendee.

Two days later, LC Pets shared a picture of a sign that they posted on their window saying they carry pet toys from both political parties.

The sign posted by LC Pets states:

WARNING: For those who are easily triggered, LC Pets carris political (both parties) dog & cat toys. Consider yourself warned

There was no information from the Hartland Lakeside School District Board of Education on how long Charlesworth’s censure will last.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.