WI rail project to begin Fall 2021, aims to add new jobs in Walworth County

FILE – In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Governor Tony Evers arrives to a ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers made it official Saturday, June 5, 2021, announcing his bid for a second term in the battleground state where he stands as a Democratic block to the Republican-controlled state Legislature.(Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

(WFRV) – A $200,000 WisDOT Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grant will help fund a new rail project in Wisconsin that will help Arntzen Corporation move a production facility from Illinois to Walworth County.

Gov. Tony Evers in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced on Thursday that a $630,000 rail project will soon be underway to help move Arntzen Corporation to Walworth County in order to open more jobs in the area and spur a $10 million investment.

Officials say the new facility will employ 40 workers in the village of Sharon and is designed to produce large-diameter steel pipes for underground use. The rail project will connect the site to the Union Pacific Railroad.

“Strong infrastructure and strategic investments are key to adding high-skill, high-wage jobs and connecting the dots so our state and economy can grow,” said Gov. Evers. “I welcome Arntzen Corporation to Wisconsin, and I welcome more businesses to collaborate on transportation solutions and find new success in Wisconsin.”

The Office of the Governor shares that construction of Arntzen’s plant is expected to begin this fall with completion slated for next year.

“This partnership between the Village of Sharon, the State and Arntzen is so important to growing our economic base and creating new jobs,” said Susan Steele, Administrator of the Village of Sharon. “This new manufacturing facility, which will be built on a 68-acre site in Sharon, will provide Arntzen with room to grow in the future and add even more new jobs.”