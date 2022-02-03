WI ranked 9th best state to live in if your single

(WFRV) – With Valentines Day right around the corner, single Wisconsinites looking for love before the big day might just find it because of their area code.

A study conducted by WalletHub revealed that Wisconsin is ranked 9th in being the best state for singles to live in.

Using data from several government agencies including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, researchers compared all 50 U.S. states across the following three key indicators:

  • Dating Economics
    • This indicator looked at prices of amenities (e.g. coffee, movie tickets, wine), job growth rates, unemployment rates for the single population, and housing affordability and income.
  • Dating Opportunities
    • This indicator looked at online/mobile dating opportunities and participation, openness to relationships, share of single adults, and the gender balance of singles (ratio of single women to single men across several age groups).
  • Romance and Fun
    • This indicator looked at the number of attractions in each state (e.g. restauraunts, nature parks, movie theaters, amusement parks, nightlife options, music festivals, fitness facilities), access to bars and online dating safety and crime.

Based on these metrics, the state of Wisconsin was ranked as having an above-average ratio of single women to single men across several age groups as well as an above-average number of available amenities and housing affordability and income.

Furthermore, the study also revealed that the Badger state has an average amount of online dating opportunities.

Using these findings, researchers concluded Wisconsin was among the top 10 best states for singles ready to mingle to live in.

And while midwest rural Wisconsin might be just the perfect home for singles, those looking for love and a fast-paced way of life should consider visiting California, which was ranked as being the top place to live for singles to inhabit, or New York, which trailed closely behind landing in second place.

A breakdown of the top 10 best states to live in if your single is available is below.

Overall RankState
1California
2New York
3Florida
4Texas
5Pennsylvania
6Illinois
7Massachusetts
8New Jersey
9Wisconsin
10Virginia

In contrast, places in which singles might want to avoid while on the hunt for love are West Virginia, Arkansas, and North Dakota.

The study reportedly found that all three of these states have little to no dating opportunities as they received below-average rankings based on the three key indicators.

Available below is a list of the top ten worst states for singles to live in, according to the WalletHub study.

Overall RankState
40Oklahoma
41South Carolina
42Idaho
43Alaska
44Alabama
45Kentucky
46Mississippi
47Wyoming
48North Dakota
49Arkansas
50West Virginia

