WI Senate clears bipartisan bill to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin lawmakers are trying to pass proposals that would codify the processing of sexual assault kits into law.

Lawmakers say this will prevent another backlog of kits and help ensure sexual assault victims have a clearer path forward in the criminal justice system.

According to a release, two bills that would help prevent a backlog in the processing of sexual assault kits as well as providing an anonymous way for victims to track them cleared the state Senate on Tuesday.

The bill designed to prevent kit backlog was similar to another one that passed two years ago before getting hung up after Assembly lawmakers added unrelated measures to an otherwise-bipartisan proposal, explains lawmakers.

“It is the right time now, and it’s been the right time for years. It allows for victims and survivors to determine how that crime lab is interacted with, with law enforcement. You can have a sexual assault kit done without reporting to police, which is important to know. And then you can have that then stored for ten years,” says Dana Pellebon, co-executive director of the Rape Crisis Center in Madison.

In 2019, attorney general Josh Kaul announced a years-long backlog in kits had finally been cleared, a process that had started in 2016.

“We need to improve the situation with rape kits. The current process basically caused erratic situations, like kits getting lost or not being processed properly,” says Republican Sen. Bob Cowles.

Advocates say it’s more important than ever to get this resolved. More than that, advocates say there needs to be space for victims to get help and come forward.

Rape Crisis Center 24/7 Helplines:

English helpline: 608-251-7273

Spanish Helpline: 608-258-2567

“Sexual violence includes harassment, it includes stalking, it includes unwanted touching, unwanted verbal behaviors. Just because you may not have experienced rape does not mean that you do not deserve the help,” says Pellebon, “It’s never too late to get help, and it’s never too late to reach out.”