(WFRV) – A Wisconsin man, who threatened his former partner and recorded himself putting a mattress pad on a stove before setting parts of a duplex on fire, was recently sentenced, explained officials.

According to court records, 31-year-old Darrell Chambliss started a fire in the upper unit of a duplex in Milwaukee on February 6, 2021.

At the time of the arson, law enforcement reported Chambliss was a convicted sex offender. Prior convictions included first-degree sexual assault of a child, battery, and criminal trespass to a dwelling.

Officials said Chambliss had lived in the space with his former romantic partner, who he reportedly abused.

They went on to explain Chambliss made threats and put a mattress pad on a stove when the victim did not return to the duplex on that Saturday.

Law enforcement said they found three locations where fires had been intentionally started within the residence.

Both units in the duplex were declared uninhabitable. The woman and a family that lived below were without a home.

Mr. Chambliss’s deliberate and violent acts sought to terrorize his intended victim and endangered the lives of the victim’s neighbors and first responders. United States Attorney’s Office

On June 28, 2022, Chief United States District Judge Pamela Pepper sentenced Chambliss to 72 months (six years) of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for arson.

“Offenders are often willing to use whatever tools available, including arson, to inflict harm onto their victims,” explained ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Division Kristen deTineo.