WI State Parks offering equipment rentals that are accessible for everyone

(WFRV)- Trying to find a way to get out on the water this summer but don’t have the equipment? The Wisconsin State Park system is offering equipment rentals at parks around the state.

You can float around the lake in a canoe or kayak, test your skills on a stand-up paddle board or hit some waves in a boat. If you are looking to stay on land but still want to see the beauty of the park, you can also rent bicycles.

16 Wisconsin State Parks, including 3 local parks, offer kayak, canoe and boat rentals. Nine parks offer stand-up paddle boards and six offer bicycle rentals.

For individuals with mobility impairment, select parks also offer accessible/adaptive equipment for rental. The adapted kayak features adjustable outriggers and a raised back with extra side supports. Paddles are equipped with hand braces that make it easier for individuals with limited grip. Select beaches also offer beach wheelchairs.

Properties have a limited supply of rentals and are first-come, first-serve. Contact the park for pricing and more information.