WI State patrol dispatcher helps Brown Co. Sheriff with unsolved case

(WFRV) – A Law Enforcement Dispatcher with the Wisconsin State Patrol helped identify suspects in an unsolved case in Brown County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Law Enforcement Dispatcher Walsh helped the Brown County Sheriff’s Office identify suspects they were looking for. The suspects were part of an unsolved case.

Officials say a statewide email was sent out asking for more information regarding the case. Walsh reportedly researched the Wisconsin State Patrol’s records management system and found that a trooper had previously stopped the vehicle.

She then provided the Brown County Sheriff’s Office with the information that ended up being important to the ongoing investigation.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

There was no information on exactly what case Walsh provided information for. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.