OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced pilots will be watching for traffic violations from the sky for select dates in September.

According to a release, troopers will be watching four counties in the state on four separate days this month.

“When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop,” officials explained.

The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is scheduled to keep an eye from the sky the following days:

Tuesday, September 13

I-94 – Jackson County

Wednesday, September 14

I-94 – Juneau County

Thursday, September 15

I-41 – Outagamie County

Friday, September 16

WIS 29 – Chippewa County

These dates are weather permitting so if there is a storm in the area the date will either be canceled or changed.