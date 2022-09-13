OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced pilots will be watching for traffic violations from the sky for select dates in September.
According to a release, troopers will be watching four counties in the state on four separate days this month.
“When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop,” officials explained.
The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is scheduled to keep an eye from the sky the following days:
Tuesday, September 13
- I-94 – Jackson County
Wednesday, September 14
- I-94 – Juneau County
Thursday, September 15
- I-41 – Outagamie County
Friday, September 16
- WIS 29 – Chippewa County
These dates are weather permitting so if there is a storm in the area the date will either be canceled or changed.