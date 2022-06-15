(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol troopers, inspectors, and support staff at the Eau Claire and Fond du Lac posts hosted an open house hiring event on Wednesday.

Current staff and recruitment coordinators were available to speak with prospective candidates about all career opportunities with the State Patrol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently recruiting candidates to join the 68th Recruit Class and says that applications will be accepted until July 8.

“It is our mission to continually grow and diversify our team of dedicated, hard-working troopers and inspectors. We want the Wisconsin State Patrol to reflect the population of our state, which is diverse,” said Superintendent Anthony Burrell. “We are looking for candidates from all backgrounds and experiences, who have a strong commitment to building relationships in the communities where we live and work across this state. Those who feel a calling to serve the public are welcome in our organization.”

The event was held at both locations between 3 to 7 p.m. on June 15.

Click here to learn more about the State Patrols recruitment, including requirements and training information