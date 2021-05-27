WI State Patrol reminds motorists of key point regarding newly-passed ‘Cocktails To-Go’ law

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Not willing to wait for more federal help, states have been moving ahead with their own coronavirus relief packages. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, in February 2021, signed legislation using $145 million in reserves from a worker’s compensation fund for grants of up to $50,000 to owners of hard-hit bars, restaurants and hotels. The money is expected to be available next month. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recently passed a law that allows for mixed drinks and glasses of wine to be sold to-go, but the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding motorists of something that is still illegal.

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Wisconsin State Patrol is mentioning that it is still illegal to have any bottle or receptacle in a motor vehicle containing alcoholic beverages under the following conditions:

If the bottle or receptacle has been opened

The seal has been broken

The contents of the bottle or receptacle have been partially removed or released

Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill on March 26 as the bill won bipartisan approval in the Legislature. The law allows for mixed drinks and glasses of wine to be sold to-go as long as they have tamper-evident seals.

With the holiday weekend nearing the Wisconsin State Patrol posted on Facebook as a friendly reminder to motorists who plan on carrying it in their vehicle.