WI State trooper rear-ended in Oshkosh after mattress flies off a vehicle

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper’s vehicle was rear-ended on I-41 in Oshkosh on Wednesday.

The incident happened on June 9 around 2:30 p.m. A chain-reaction crash happened after a mattress that was tied to a roof of a vehicle flew off. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the mattress was not properly secured to the roof.

There were no injuries reported.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.