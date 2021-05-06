WI State Trooper sees child without a car seat, Sheriff’s Office donates one

Local News

(WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Trooper saw a three-old-child not in a car seat during a traffic stop, and wanted to help the family.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, last week a vehicle was stopped for speeding and a three-year-old was in the backseat wearing a seatbelt but was not in a child safety seat. The trooper then contacted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office who was able to give the family a donated car seat.

After receiving the car set, the trooper installed the seat for the driver and explained how to properly use the seat.

The driver was still cited for speeding and not having passengers properly restrained, but the family was able to continue to their destination.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s post also mentioned that slowing down is important.

