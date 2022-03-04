BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court has voted in favor of Brown County’s Sales and Use Tax Ordinance calling it ‘lawful.’

In response to the court’s decision, Brown County Corporation Counsel David Hemery issued the following statement:

It has been obvious all along that our fiscally conservative Debt Reduction, Infrastructure and Property Tax Relief Plan was legal, and it’s a shame we had to spend hundreds of thousands of Brown County taxpayer dollars defending a law that has been clear for over two decades. Utilizing revenue from the sales tax, the County has made crucial investments in our infrastructure, while paying down our debt and providing tax relief to property owners here in Brown County. With the sound guidance of Attorney Andy Phillips of Attoles Law, S.C. and Attorney Steve Nelson from von Briesen and Roper, S.C., and with a well-reasoned Amicus Curiae Brief from the Wisconsin Counties Association, we were able to prevail.” David Hemery, Brown County Corporation Counsel

The Debt Reduction, Infrastructure, and Property Tax Relief Plan was passed in 2017 and since then has reportedly helped Brown County pay off more than $70 million of debt while also helping taxpayers save millions of dollars in interest payments.

For more information on the Debt Reduction, Infrastructure, and Property Tax Relief Plan or to see how Brown County plans to use some of its budget in 2022, click here.