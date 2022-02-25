(WFRV) – Wisconsin is set to receive over $400 million to help fight the opioid crisis.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Johnson & Johnson and three major pharmaceutical distributors (Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corporation, and AmerisourceBergen), have approved a $26 billion opioid agreement.

The $26 billion settlement, which has been under negotiation for three years, resolves more than 4,000 opioid-crisis lawsuits filed by states, including Wisconsin, and local governments.

The DOJ confirmed that all 87 of Wisconsin’s litigating political subdivisions did sign on to the agreement, and because of that, Wisconsin will receive its full share of over $400 million.

Wisconsin is set to receive its first payment on April 2 with payments continuing over the next 18 years. The first payment from Johnson & Johnson will be made on July 1 and will continue over the next nine years.

“The hundreds of millions of dollars coming to Wisconsin as a result of this agreement will significantly strengthen Wisconsin’s ability to fight the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The DOJ explained further that 30 percent of the settlement money coming to Wisconsin will be allocated to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to be used exclusively on opioid abatement efforts while the rest of the money will be allocated to the litigating political subdivisions.

“With these funds, communities across the state will be able to do more to prevent addiction and to support people with substance use disorder,” explained Kaul.

In addition to monetary funds, the approved agreement also requires Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen to do the following:

Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.

Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.

Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.

Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.

Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.

Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.

Johnson & Johnson is required to:

Stop selling opioids.

Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.

Not lobby on activities related to opioids.

Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.

DOJ officials shared that this is the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history.