(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) troopers will be keeping a sharp eye out for distracted driving during the week of July 11.

According to WSP, the department, in partnership with the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, will be conducting #TrooperInATruck distracted driving details across the state.

Officials explain that #TrooperInATruck details entail officers situating themselves in a vantage point of a commercial motor vehicle so that they can have a clear view and spot any distracted driving behaviors.

The campaign will be taking take place in each region from July 11 through July 15.