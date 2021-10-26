WICKED returns to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After 594 days, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is welcoming back its first show.

WICKED is making a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The Broadway sensation is on tour and making stops all over the country. Appleton is the show’s fourth stop.

WICKED is going to be in town for 3 weeks, performing a total of 28 shows during this stop.

Fox Cities PAC CEO & President, Maria Van Laanen says they are looking forward to welcoming in guests and making sure everyone is safe. Masks are going to be required inside the building except when guests are eating or drinking. Despite the changes, some traditional theatre experiences will still be in place, like full capacity limits and concessions.

WICKED kicks off a busy season for the theatre, that includes local, regional, and national acts throughout the holiday season. For more information on tickets, you can visit their website.