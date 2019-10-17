Wickedly Grande Haunted House scaring up food donations throughout October

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local home turned haunted house for the month is paying it back for charity.

Wickedly Grande Haunted House will be scaring visitors and asking for food donations throughout the month of October. It’s part of their annual Halloween tradition.

The haunted attraction has been haunting southeastern, and now northeastern Wisconsin since 2001. Their walk through home display is designed for those who like things creepy and gross but not too gory. It’s free (non-perishable donations are highly encouraged), outdoors, and open to the public.

You can find more information on their Facebook page as well as online right here.

