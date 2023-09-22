UTICA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a search to find a missing man in Winnebago County has yielded no results and now the woman, the man’s wife, who reported him to be missing has unexpectedly died.

According to a release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Wayne Siems from Utica was first reported missing by his wife exactly one week ago on Friday, September 15.

Officials say that Siems was last seen around 9:00 a.m. at his residence on September 15. Siems appears to have not alerted family members that he was leaving, he did not take any personal possessions with him, and he did not drive off in any of his personal vehicles.

In the week since Siems was reported missing, authorities say they have tried multiple tactics and resources to try and find him including on-foot searches by various police and fire departments, deployment of K9 units, drones, and aircraft, all of which have resulted in no results.

Officials are now also reporting that during this last week, the woman, Siems wife Sandra, who reported Siems missing, has unexpectedly died after suffering what they are calling a “sudden medical event.”

Siems was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a flannel shirt with possible yellow coloring in it at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities say that he had recently purchased a handgun that is unaccounted for at this time and he is believed to have health issues that require pills that he likely does not have with him.

Siems is considered to be armed and his mental state is currently unknown. Officials say they will be using additional avenues of investigation to continue to attempt to find him.

Anyone who sees or has information on the whereabouts of Mr. Siems is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.