JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A wild deer in western Wisconsin tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed on Thursday.

A release from the Wisconsin DNR states that the 2-year-old buck was harvested by a hunter in the Town of Garfield and is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer detected in Jackson County.

The positive CWD detection will cause the following:

Jackson County will renew the ban already in place.

Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties currently have 3-year baiting and feeding bans in place from positive detections within the county, so this detection will not impact those counties.

The DNR is required by state law to enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected, as well as a two-year ban in adjoining counties within 10 miles of a CWD detection.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer/caribou caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.

More information about baiting and feeding regulations can be found here.