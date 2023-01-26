HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A hunter-harvested deer in Waupaca County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), prompting bans to be renewed.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the positive test result from the 2-year-old doe in a release on Thursday.

As a result of the CWD confirmation and required by state law, the DNR has enacted a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Waupaca County and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of the detection.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Waupaca County since 2014, officials say. It was initially due to CWD detections in farm-raised deer in Marathon County. The ban has been upheld due to CWD detections in wild and farm-raised deer in adjacent counties within 10 miles, as well as CWD detections in farm-raised deer within the county.

The DNR and the Waupaca County Deer Advisory Council announced that a public meeting will be held on February 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manawa City Hall.

DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin, local CWD testing efforts, and disease surveillance options that are being considered.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer/caribou. More information about CWD and baiting and feeding regulations can be found here.