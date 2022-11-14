SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A wild mustang that swam in the bay of Green Bay is on the loose in Door County, and residents are asked to not approach to try to catch it.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, on November 13 around 2 p.m., the department was sent to the area of Bay Shore Drive in Sevastopol for a loose horse. The horse reportedly went into the bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park.

Attempts to contain the horse were reportedly unsuccessful. The owner of the horse said it is a wild mustang and asked residents to not approach or try to catch it.

On November 14 around 7:30 a.m., authorities said the horse was seen running in the area of Shiloh Road near Division Road.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.