Wild Rose ThedaCare center installs NA’s first blood analyzer technology

Rebecca Schultz, Blood Bank Key Operator at ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose and Elizabeth Kujawa, Laboratory Manager at ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, help install the DG Reader Net semi-automated analyzer, used to facilitate pre-transfusion blood type compatibility testing.

WILD ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose will be the first hospital in North America to install the DG Reader Net semi-automated analyzer.

According to officials, the analyzer offers laboratories computer-assisted reading and interpretation of immunohematology (IH) tests with automatic results that are uploaded to the Laboratory Information System.

“When our lab teams draw blood from a patient, we run a series of tests on that blood. We screen for antibodies, antigens, as well as determine the blood type. The DG Reader Net semi-automated analyzer reads those results and exports everything to one centralized system,” says Rebecca Schultz, Blood Bank Key Operator at ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose.

ThedaCare says before the analyzer, team members would need to read results and then manually enter them into the system.

“By using the analyzer, we believe it has ability to minimize the potential for error and create additional time for our team members to provide care for our patients,” says Elizabeth Kujawa, Laboratory Manager at ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose.

Test results will be available in minutes, according to officials.

At ThedaCare, Information Services developed and implemented the software to allow hospitals to share the information.

“If I have results in Wild Rose, a provider in Neenah can take a look at those results in real-time and, if needed, provide recommendations for care. It’s another tool that allows us to provide comprehensive care across our system,” says Schultz