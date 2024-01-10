FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular Door County pizzeria with an extensive craft beer and wine list has transferred ownership, beginning a new era of serving tourists and the community.

Wild Tomato Pizza, which has locations in Fish Creek and Sister Bay, was sold on December 28, 2023, to Matthew and Karla Sagorac.

The Sagoracs, a local Door County family “committed to ensuring that [the] community remains one of the most beautiful places to live, work, and enjoy,” have successfully run many previous businesses.

With the primary goal of continuing with the Wild Tomato Pizza restaurant tradition as a family-friendly environment serving locals and visitors, the new owners are excited to take on this new endeavor.

Wild Tomato Pizza’s staff, including the management team, has been immediately retained since the purchase, with the addition of two new hires.

“Wild Tomato Pizza will remain as it is with no substantial changes,” said Matthew and Karla in a joint statement. “The food, the vibe, and the team you all love will continue to be the same.”

The Facebook post by Wild Tomato Pizza has dozens of comments, many congratulating the new owners and praising them for keeping things the same.

“So happy that everything will be remaining the same,” stated Jaime M. “Congratulations on the purchase. [I am] looking forward to visiting multiple times a year. Some of the best pizza I have ever had and always great service.”

One thing that makes Wild Tomato Pizza different than any other place is its “Donation Creation,” a monthly feature where the kitchen staff comes up with a creative pizza to benefit a Door County nonprofit organization. During the month, $1 of each pizza ordered goes straight to the featured nonprofit.

Some examples include January’s Loaded Baked Potatoes, a creation that features bacon, baked potatoes, cheddar cheese, and red onions, finished with chives and a sour cream drizzle over a traditional pizza sauce base. January’s Donation Creation beneficiary is the Rotary Club of Door County.

For more information on Wild Tomato Pizza, you can head over to the pizzeria’s website through the link provided.