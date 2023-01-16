ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A person who was taking photos of wildlife in southeastern Wisconsin reportedly had some equipment stolen by a man who displayed a ‘long gun’.

According to the St. Francis Police Department, on January 11 around 10 a.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the St. Francis Seminary. The initial investigation revealed that a single suspect went up to the victim and displayed a long gun (rifle).

The victim was reportedly photographing wildlife in the area. The suspect allegedly demanded the victim’s camera equipment.

Authorities say the victim refused to hand over the equipment, and the suspect reached into the victim’s vehicle and took an undisclosed piece of equipment.

The suspect was reportedly last seen going eastbound from the Seminary grounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 414-481-2232.