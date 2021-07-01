WILL accuses Madison police board of racial quotas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is suing Madison’s new police oversight board alleging it has illegally reserved positions for members of certain races.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the suit in federal court in Madison on Wednesday.

The City Council created the civilian oversight board in September. At least six seats on the 11-member board were reserved for Black people.

The board also is required to have Asian, Latino and American Indian members.

WILL alleges in the lawsuit that conservative blogger Dave Blaska applied for a position on the board and was rejected because he’s white. The lawsuit argues such racial quotas are unconstitutional.

The same group also recently filed a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

