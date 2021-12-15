‘Will be dealt with accordingly’: Student makes false report of threat to northern WI middle school

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – A report of threats of violence possibly happening to a middle school in Oneida County was investigated by authorities and was later deemed false.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a report of a threat of violence possibly happening at the James Williams Middle School. The threat was reportedly made for Dec. 15.

Authorities say that all students who were directly involved have been interviewed. After interviewing the students it was determined that this was a false report.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the student that made the false report will be dealt with accordingly. No information was provided on if the student is facing/or will face any charges.

Both the School District of Rhinelander and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted to thank the community for their help in providing information regarding the situation.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.