Will death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have an impact on the upcoming election in Wisconsin?

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) A local political expert believes the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will have an impact on the upcoming election. Kris Schuller spoke with her today to learn more of the potential outcomes.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the Supreme Court Wednesday, starting three days of public remembrances in her honor. But come the weekend President Trump says he’ll announce his choice for her replacement, urging Senate Republicans to move quickly with the nominating process.

“We’re going to pick an incredible, brilliant woman and watch the abuse that she will take, whoever, it’s gonna, the decision’s gonna be announced on Saturday,” said President Trump.

“Just from a pure strategic standpoint, that makes sense,” said Wendy Scattergood, who teaches at St. Norbert College.

Scattergood teaches political science. She says the death of Ginsburg means the Republican president can fill her seat creating a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, a major roadblock for Democrats.

“That’s going to make it that much less likely that you’re going to see the liberal side of the court being able to get judicial opinions on their side in the majority,” she said.

Scattergood says for Republicans sitting on the fence about the president heading into November, his pick for the high court could convince them to support his re-election.

“Certainly, a lot of those very conservative, particularly religious conservative folks, this is really going to galvanize their votes,” Scattergood said.

But this political expert says the process will also energize the other side.

“There’s a significant portion of Democratic adherence, for whom climate change and environmental regulations are really important and I think they’ll be really active going forward,” she said.

And in states like Wisconsin where turnout is everything – Scattergood believes the race to fill Justice Ginburg’s seat, will very likely bring more voters to the polls come election day.

Senate Republicans say they have the votes to confirm whomever the president picks.