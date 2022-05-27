CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV)-The unofficial start of summer is kicking off with Memorial Day weekend.

Local Five News wondered if high gas prices all around Wisconsin would deter people from traveling this weekend.

According to the American Automobile Association’s (AAA) website, the average price of gas in Wisconsin is $4.35. That’s high, but actually lower than many other states in the country.

On Friday afternoon, the Kwik Trip gas station in Crivitz was a busy place. People stopping there to fill up their gas tank and grab a quick snack on their way up north for the long weekend.

The consensus was that it’s not ideal that gas is this expensive, but they wouldn’t let the high prices deter them from having a great weekend. AAA said they don’t think that gas prices are affecting people’s willingness to travel too much, they just think some travelers may be traveling fewer miles or making other smaller adjustments to compensate.

“I don’t like it but at the same time I care more about spending the weekend with my kids,” said Adam Warsh who is traveling to the Upper Peninsula for a weekend fishing trip with his kids.

Steve Getzin from Greenfield is traveling up north for his family’s annual four-wheeling trip. He said he’s super excited because this is the first time his grandson will be able to come four-wheeling with him.

He’s upset gas is so expensive, but said it’s worth it to spend time with his grandson.

“I just try to ignore it, I don’t like looking at it, it was $109 to get from here to Milwaukee, I don’t like it,” said Getzin.

AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Memorial Day weekend which is an 8.3 percent increase over 2021.

An AAA representative told Local Five News that they anticipate more people will travel this year than the previous two years, but the number of travelers probably won’t reach pre-pandemic levels.

The AAA representative said that gas might be a little cheaper in the Fox Valley and Green Bay area than in places like Milwaukee and some counties in Northern Wisconsin.